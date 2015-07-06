70 thousand tons of meat and over 200 thousand tons of milk produced in South Kazakhstan region in 4 month

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - 70 thousand tons of meat and more than 200 thousand tons of milk were produced in South Kazakhstan region in 4 month, head of the regional department of agriculture Kanatbek Ospanbekov said.

"About 70 thousand tons of meat, over 200 thousand tons of milk, 90 million eggs were produced in South Kazakhstan region in the first four months of the year. Special measures were taken for development of the agricultural sector in 2014. It all allowed to increase the volume of agricultural products and allowed to employ 4 482 people," the press service of the governor of the region informs.

It was noted that the total volume of agricultural products made 60 bln tenge, it is 13 bln tenge more than in the previous year. As of today, there are about 100 thousand heads of cattle, about 50 thousand heads of sheep and goats, about 250 thousand heads of horses. The region also succeeds now in growing agricultural cultures. The total planted acreage makes 800 thousand ha this year which is 21 thousand ha more than in the previous year.