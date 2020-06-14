700-year old perfume bottle unearthed in northern Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Head of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Office of Gilan Province, northern Iran, said that a perfume bottle and some other artifacts dating back to Ilkhanate Dynasty (1256-1335) and Timurid Empire (1370-1508) were unearthed in an ancient mosque in Rasht, IRNA.

Vali Jahnai also said that a while ago, some tile frames were uncovered under the layer of concrete and marble that cover the floor in the northern part of Safi Mosque, aka White Mosque.

Jahani said that the mosque is between 600-800 years old, but some parts date back to Ilkhanate Dynasty.

He said that some parts have been added to the mosque recently, which are to be removed to keep the historical form of the building.