71 more beat COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 26 people have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

71 recoveries and 1 death from COVID-19-like pneumonia recorded over the past day have been reported in the country.

Since August 1, the disease has affected a total of 36,921, killing 394, while 28,531 have defeated it in the country.



