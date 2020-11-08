  • kz
    723 tested positive for coronavirus in Kazakhstan

    09:14, 08 November 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 723 more coronavirus cases, Coronavirus2020.kz. reads.

    49 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 28 in Almaty, 6 in Shymkent, 43 in Akmola region, 8 in Aktobe region, 11 in Almaty region, 5 in Atyrau region, 353 in East Kazakhstan, 43 in West Kazakhstan,17 in Karaganda region, 57 in Kostanay region, 3 in Mangustau region, 63 in Pavlodar region, 32 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s coronavirus tally to 116,162.


