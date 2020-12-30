726 coronavirus cases registered in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 726 more coronavirus infections, coronavirus2020.kz. reads.

107 new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 81 in Almaty, 6 in Shymkent, 54 in Akmola region, 5 in Aktobe region, 61 in Almaty region, 60 in Atyrau region, 48 in East Kazakhstan, 15 in Zhambyl region, 43 in West Kazakhstan, 40 in Karaganda region, 60 in Kostanay region, 3 in Kyzylorda region, 11 in Mangistau region, 65 in Pavlodar region, 58 in North Kazakhstan, 9 in Turkestan region raising the country’s caseload to 153,925.