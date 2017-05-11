72nd anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War marked in London

LONDON. KAZINFORM The ceremony was attended by war veterans; ambassadors of post-Soviet countries and other states, representatives from veteran and public organisations, as well as the general public from both the UK and overseas. Attendees laid wreathes at the Soviet War Memorial in memory of soldiers and civilians who died during the Great Patriotic War. A minute of silence was also observed out of respect for the victims of World War II.

Ambassador Erlan Idrissov laid a wreath at the monument on behalf of Kazakhstan. Following the ceremony, attendees were presented with national dishes by the embassies of CIS countries, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in London informed on its website.

Kazakhstan played an integral role in the victory over fascism. More than 1.2 million Kazakhstan soldiers and officers served in the war. More than 500 Kazakhstan warriors were given the title of Hero of the Soviet Union for their bravery and heroism, four of whom were honoured with the title twice. Kazakhstan established 12 rifle divisions, four cavalry divisions, and seven rifle brigades during the war. Kazakhstan was a reliable base for the Soviet Union during the war, hosting hundreds of industries that employed thousands of workers.

