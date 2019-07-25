733,506 pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia through all entry ports

MAKKAH. KAZINFORM - The Saudi Ministry of Health confirmed that it has so far not recorded any case of epidemics or quarantine diseases among pilgrims and that the health situation is reassuring, WAM reports.

In a report carried by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the Ministry said thatit focuses on the precautionary aspects of pilgrims, and follows developmentsand changes in the global health situation, in cooperation with the WorldHealth Organization and international health authorities, such as internationaldisease control centers, also it has taken many precautionary measures,including issuance of mandatory health requirements for pilgrims in Hajj seasonaccording to global epidemiological variables.

The Ministry also noted that it has provided precautionary services to666,045 pilgrims coming through health outlets since the beginning of thismonth.

The total percentage of the commitment of pilgrims to precautionaryvaccines to date is 88.5% for meningitis, 80.5% for yellow fever and 89.8% forpoliomyelitis.