ASTANA. KAZINFORM On February 11th, Boeing took one of its 737 MAX test frames for a nine-hour endurance test. Instead of flying around in circles for nine hours, they decided to do something a little different, FlightRadar reports.

The pilot wrote a 997 km (619 mi) long, 277 km (172 mi) high ‘MAX' over the states of Washington and Montana. The ‘MAX' portion of the flight covered approximately 5,534 km (3,439 miles).

