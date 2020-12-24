  • kz
    739 in Atyrau rgn treated for coronavirus

    17:10, 24 December 2020
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 739 people receive treatment for coronavirus infection in Atyrau region today.

    Over the last 24 hours 83 people recovered from COVID-19, while 59 contracted it. 102 people are staying at the regional infectious diseases hospital, 17 at the district hospital and 400 at the Tengiz oilfield infectious diseases hospital. 12 new cases were detected in Atyrau city, 31 at Tengiz.

    Currently 520 out of 1,225 coronavirus beds are occupied, the regional healthcare department reports.


