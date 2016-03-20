74% of voters in Kyrgyzstan vote for Nur Otan Party

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 74% of voters in Kyrgyzstan have given their votes for Nur Otan political party.

In accordance with the protocol data 219 voters were included in the voting list in the Republic of Kyrgyzstan. The number of voters was 190 which accounted for 86%. 4 ballots were declared invalid.

According to the results of the voting, 74% have casted their votes for Nur Otan party, 9% - for Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan (CPPK), 6% - for the People's Democratic Party "Auyl", 4% - for the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan "Ak Zhol", 3% - for All-National Social-Democratic Party and 2% - for the political party "Birlik".