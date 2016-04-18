74 private kindergartens to open in Almaty region in 2016

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - 74 private kindergartens will open in Almaty region, Governor of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov told at the CCS press conference.

"74 private kindergartens will open in the region this year. It will help to increase the embracement of children with pre-school education up to 87%," he said.

A. Batalov noted that thanks to the public-private partnership big investors were attracted to pre-school education sphere. Thus, a kindergarten for 500 children and a kindergarten for 240 children were opened in Ili and Karasai districts respectively.

Besides, 99 kindergartens were opened within "Balapan" Program last year.