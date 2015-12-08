75 bln tenge to be borrowed for construction of roads from Astana to Temirtau and Pavlodar

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to borrow 75 bln tenge for the construction of highways from Astana to Temirtau and Pavlodar. Erbolat Dossayev, Minister of National Economy, told it at the Government’s telephone conference today.

“In order to complete construction works on the Astana-Temirtau and Astana-Pavlodar highways we will borrow additional 75 bln tenge in 2016 and 225 bln 100 mln tenge in 2017-2018,” said the Minister.

2 bln 600 mln U.S. dollars will be attracted from China’s Eximbank for the implementation of JSC KazAvtoZhol’s projects.

“With the consideration of the National Fund’s reserves allocated for Nurly Zhol program, the loans of the international financial organizations and China’s Eximbank, the attraction of additional funds by 2020 will allow us to commission 8 thousand km of roads," noted he.