75-storey scyscraper in Dubai caught fire (VIDEO)
20:31, 20 July 2016
ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 75-storey scyscraper in Dubai caught a fire.
The incident occurred in Sulafa residential complex, CNN Arabia Channel reports.
The information on the cause of the fire is being verified. The residents were evacuated, Kazinform learnt from TASS.
Firefighter currently going head to head against the Dubai Sulafa Tower fire. So so brave! Video from Samer Alloush pic.twitter.com/pVb2y4MTZX— Kiera Doherty ☀ كيرا (@kikipigeon) 20 июля 2016 г.