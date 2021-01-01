  • kz
    753 coronavirus cases reported in Kazakhstan over past day

    11:45, 01 January 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 753 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing its total caseload to 155,473, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city has reported the highest triple-digit number of COVID-19 cases – 110, followed by Atyrau and Pavlodar, each reporting 94. With 75 daily cases, Nur-Sultan is third.

    Kostanay region has reported 58 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions have each reported 57, Almaty region – 51, Karaganda region – 42, East Kazakhstan region – 41, West Kazakhstan region – 29, Zhambyl region – 12, Mangistau region – 9, Turkestan region – 8, Kyzylorda region – 6, and Aktobe region and Shymkent city – 5 each.


