    76 Kazakhstanis stranded in India

    17:39, 27 March 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «As you know the number of coronavirus cases keeps on growing. Kazakhstan has confirmed 125 coronavirus cases. Unfortunately, the first cases were detected in Atyrau and Pavlodar regions,» Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Dauren Abayev told an online briefing at Khabar 27 TV Channel.

    The Minister also answered the question concerning Kazakhstanis who presently cannot fly out from India.

    «76 Kazakhstanis are known to stay in India now. As earlier reported, India shut down all its borders until April 15. It suspended air, sea and road services. That’s why the date and ways of repatriation of our citizens are under consideration,» he resumed.

    According to the latest data, there are 125 coronavirus infection cases in Kazakhstan.


    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus
