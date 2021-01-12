761 Kazakhstanis more beat coronavirus infection in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 761 people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

67 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 155 in Almaty, 51 in Akmola region, 19 in Aktobe region, 19 in Almaty regions, 66 in Atyrau region, 30 in East Kazakhstan, 81 in West Kazakhstan, 27 in Karaganda region, 71 in Kostanay region, 3 in Kyzylorda region, 23 in Mangistau region, 143 in Pavlodar region, 6 in Turkestan region. As a result the number of recoveries from COVID-19 the countrywide rose to 149,843.