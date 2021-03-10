773 recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 773 more people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, сoronavirus2020.kz reads.

89 beat the novel virus in the Kazakh capital, 62 in Almaty, 11 in Shymkent, 108 in Akmola region, 6 in Aktobe region, 26 in Almaty region, 27 in Atyrau region, 17 in East Kazakhstan, 35 in Zhambyl region, 67 in West Kazakhstan, 45 in Karaganda region, 100 in Kostanay region, 13 in Kyzylorda region, 15 in Mangystau region, 129 in Pavlodar region, 15 in North Kazakhstan, 8 in Turkestan region. As a result the number of those recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan rose to 203,467.