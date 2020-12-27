776 tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs
Atyrau region is the only area in Kazakhstan to report three-digit number of fresh daily infections with 132 new COVID-19 cases.
85 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Almaty city. Pavlodar region has detected the third highest number of daily infections – 79.
63 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Kostanay region, 62 – in Almaty region, 61 – in Nur-Sultan city, 59 – in North Kazakhstan region, 55 – in Akmola region, 39 – in East Kazakhstan region, 37 – in Karaganda region, 34 – in West Kazakhstan region, 19 – in Mangistau region, 16 – in Turkestan region, 15 – in Zhambyl region, 7 – in Shymkent city, 7 – in Aktobe region, and 6 – in Kyzylorda region.
The newly added COVID-19 cases have pushed the overall caseload to 151,727 nationwide.