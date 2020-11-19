7th congress of ADAL Political Party takes place in Nur-Sultan
16:15, 19 November 2020
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 7th Congress of the ADAL Political Party is taking place in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The issues of the Party’s candidate nomination process for the elections to the Majilis of Parliament as well as creation of the party list of candidates to register with the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan are in the extraordinary congress’s agenda. The participants will also discuss its electoral campaign.