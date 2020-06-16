7th COVID-19 infected woman gives birth in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The seventh case when a COVID-19 infected woman has given birth to a healthy baby has been reported in Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent cites the regional communications service.

The regional perinatal center has provided necessary obstetric care to the woman. After being tested for the coronavirus infection, the newborn has been taken to a hospital ward. The baby is 52 cm tall and weighs 3 kilos 394 grams. Both mother and child are doing well, necessary treatment will be provided to the woman.

Notably, the region previously saw six such cases, of whom four are still receiving treatment, two have recovered and have been discharged.