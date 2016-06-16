7th grade student died at recreation camp in Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Education and Science extends its condolences to the family of Anna Malikova, a 7th grade student of Tayinsha Secondary School, who died at the Katarkol Recreation Camp in Akmola region.

As the Ministry’s press service informs, Anna Malikova was holidaying at the camp at the expense of the Foundation for Low-Income Families.

Anna is one of three children in her family brought up by a single unemployed mother.

The tragedy occurred June 15 at about 04:00 p.m. when Anna was playing outside with other children and injured herself with a sharp piece of glass.

The camp’s medical worker and other employees immediately took measures to transport the girl to a Schuchinsk-based hospital An ambulance was moving towards them.

Unfortunately, when paramedics came, the girl had already died.

An investigation has been launched.