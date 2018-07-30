7yo boy missing in mountains died the very first night

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Yernur Sadvakas, who was last seen on July 14, had reportedly died the same night, Kazinform reports.

"As the official medical expert review reads, the boy died on the very first night when he got lost. There were heavy downpours in the highlands and a heavy drop in temperature. The boy died on the night of July 14th to 15th. It was too hard to find the boy's body for heavy growth of hedge roses around. Though the rescuers did their best and combed through the hillsides and village surrounding," official representative of the Almaty internal affairs department Sergei Neznayev said.

As earlier reported, on July 14 a group of children headed to the Kishi Saz summer pastures southwards Yntymak village. The same evening the youngest boy, born in 2011, went missing in the mountains.