7yo child hit by Kazakh driver in S Korea's Changwon

SEOUL. KAZINFORM 20-year-old Kazakhstani national hit a 7-year-old child while driving in South Korean city of Changwon and fled the scene. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is aware of the incident, Official Spokesperson Aibek Smadyarov said.

«As per available data, a citizen of Kazakhstan hit the child with his car and left him on the road. The man is now in a third country. We do not know his location. The law-enforcement structures are now searching for him,» Aibek Smadyarov noted.