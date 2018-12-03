7yo Kazakh beauty wins beauty pageant in Russia

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - 7-year-old Aisha Abenova has won the Mini Miss Grand Prix Russia 2018 in the age category 7-9. She also claimed the Mini Miss Grand Prix Russia Instagram title, Kazinform has learnt from ekaraganda.kz.

Prior to her triumphant participation in the Russian beauty pageant, Aisha won the Mini Miss Karaganda 2018 crown.



Madina Akhmetbayeva, organizer of Mini Miss Karaganda 2018 contest and director of Art Line model agency, says Aisha's success comes as no surprise for her, because the young beauty is really talented. In her words, Aisha can dance, sing, play the piano, draw and recite poems.



Aisha is quite ambitious about her future in the beauty pageants. Her dream is to one day to win the Miss World crown.



This year the Mini Miss Grand Prix Russia 2018 beauty pageant brought together girls aged 3-13 from all corners of Russia and CIS countries.