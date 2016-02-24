8,000 tickets sold for Golovkin-Wade fight - K2 Promotions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - K2 Promotions announced that over 50% of the tickets available for the upcoming Golovkin vs. Wade fight had been sold in the first week of being on sale.

"Over 8,000 tickets (50%) sold for Gennady Golovkin-Dominic Wade," GGG's official VKontakte page says.

Recall that WBA (Super) middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (34-0, 31KO) will face off with mandatory challenger Dominic Wade (18-0, 12KO) on April 23 at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

This will be the third time that Golovkin and Roman Gonzalez (44-0, 38KO) will fight on the same night in separate bouts with the latter fighting against Puerto Rican McWilliams Arroyo (16-2, 14KO).