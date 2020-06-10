8,015 recover from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 29 more people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 8,015, including

1,679 in Nur-Sultan city,

1,929 in Almaty city,

443 in Shymkent city,

141 in Akmola region,

244 in Aktobe region,

287 in Almaty region,

834 in Atyrau region,

83 in East Kazakhstan region,

271 in Zhambyl region,

451 in West Kazakhstan region,

530 in Karaganda region,

141 in Kostanay region,

304 in Kyzylorda region,

193 in Mangistau region,

172 in Pavlodar region,

48 in North Kazakhstan region,

265 in Turkestan region.

In total, 13,319 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan. The novel virus killed 61 people in the country.