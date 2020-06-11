8,400 recover from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – More people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 8,400, including

1,771 in Nur-Sultan city,

1,976 in Almaty city,

454 in Shymkent city,

145 in Akmola region,

252 in Aktobe region,

309 in Almaty region,

892 in Atyrau region,

84 in East Kazakhstan region,

278 in Zhambyl region,

475 in West Kazakhstan region,

600 in Karaganda region,

153 in Kostanay region,

315 in Kyzylorda region,

200 in Mangistau region,

181 in Pavlodar region,

48 in North Kazakhstan region,

267 in Turkestan region.

In total, 13,558 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan. The novel virus killed 67 people in the country.