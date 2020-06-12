8,593 recover from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 62 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 8,593, including

1,829 in Nur-Sultan city,

2,008 in Almaty city,

455 in Shymkent city,

145 in Akmola region,

252 in Aktobe region,

321 in Almaty region,

892 in Atyrau region,

93 in East Kazakhstan region,

289 in Zhambyl region,

488 in West Kazakhstan region,

619 in Karaganda region,

155 in Kostanay region,

346 in Kyzylorda region,

204 in Mangistau region,

182 in Pavlodar region,

48 in North Kazakhstan region,

267 in Turkestan region.

In total, 13,558 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan. The novel virus killed 67 people in the country.