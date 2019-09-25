8 babies killed in Algeria hospital fire

ALGIERS. KAZINFORM Eight babies were killed when a fire broke out at the maternity unit of a hospital in eastern Algeria on Tuesday, local media reported, according to China Daily.

The fire broke out at 3:50 am local time in a hospital in the city of El Oued Souf, 500 kilometers southeast of Algeria's capital city of Algiers, reports said.

Eight babies were killed in the fire, some burned and others smothered, reports said, adding that 11 babies, 107 women and 28 hospital staff were rescued.