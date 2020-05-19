8 coronavirus-positive patients at hospital in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM One more tested positive for coronavirus in North Kazakhstan. A 34-year-old man was hospitalized to the infectious diseases department to undergo necessary treatment. The man also suffers from diabetes.

As of today there are 8 patients with confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis at the infectious diseases department, 44 people are staying at provisional centre, 139 are at quarantine centre and 189 are under home quarantine.

Since March 24, 39 more coronavirus cases were detected in the region at large.