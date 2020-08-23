8 dead, 6 missing after ship collision in east China

SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM - Eight people have been confirmed dead and six others remain missing after an oil tanker collided with a cargo ship near the Yangtze River estuary, the maritime authorities in Shanghai said, Xinhua reports.

The accident occured at 3:39 a.m. Thursday, when an oil tanker carrying about 3,000 tonnes of gasoline collided with a cargo ship loaded with sand and gravel about 1.5 nautical miles southeast of estuary, causing a fire on the deck of the tanker and the latter to sink. Three people had been rescued after the accident.

Emergency personnel boarded the tanker and found eight bodies Saturday morning after the fire was put under control.

Rescuers continued the search for the missing people. Fifteen vessels and two planes have joined the rescue and search efforts.

An investigation into the cause of the collision is underway.