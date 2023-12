NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A fire has engulfed Good bar in the Kazakh capital tonight, Kazinform reports.

According to the city’s emergency department, the fire started on the second floor of the bar at 00:26 am Nur-Sultan time.

Firefighting units were dispatched to the scene immediately. They evacuated 8 people from the bar. 2 people were treated at the scene. No serious damage was reported.