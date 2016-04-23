8 family members killed execution-style in Ohio
Officers are searching for the killer or killers, who are probably armed and a danger to surviving family members, Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader said.
"We have a specific family that's been targeted but I don't think there's been a threat to any other members of the community," he said. "I've given the family precautionary measures to make. They know we're available."
Investigators discovered seven adults and a 16-year-old dead at four crime scenes, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said. The victims included a mother slain while her 4-day-old child lay beside her, he said.
That child, along with a 6-month-old and a 3-year-old, survived the killings, Reader said.
He didn't name a suspect or give a motive, but said all victims are members of the Rhoden family.
"We're advising family members to be very careful and take particular caution," DeWine said. "This is a matter of public safety, especially for the Rhoden family."
Full story