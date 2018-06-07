8 foreigners underwent kidney graft in S Kazakhstan

SHYMKENT KAZINFORM Shymkent doctors have performed the 100th kidney transplant recently, Kazinform correspondent reports.

There are about 700 patients suffering from renal insufficiency in the region who need to undergo the most radical treatment as kidney transplantation. 100 kidney transplants have been performed at the Shymkent clinic since 2013 up to now that proves the doctors' level of proficiency and the clinic's breakthrough.



8 foreign citizens from Germany, Canada, Israel and Romania had kidney graft in Shymkent as part of the efforts aimed at development of medical tourism with support of the South Kazakhstan administration and healthcare department. The patients feel good. Donors and recipients undergo outpatient treatment so far, the healthcare department reps said.