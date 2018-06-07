  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    8 foreigners underwent kidney graft in S Kazakhstan

    10:00, 07 June 2018
    Photo: None
    SHYMKENT KAZINFORM Shymkent doctors have performed the 100th kidney transplant recently, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    There are about 700 patients suffering from renal insufficiency in the region who need to undergo the most radical treatment as kidney transplantation. 100 kidney transplants have been performed at the Shymkent clinic since 2013 up to now that proves the doctors' level of proficiency and the clinic's breakthrough.

    8 foreign citizens from Germany, Canada, Israel and Romania had kidney graft in Shymkent as part of the efforts aimed at development of medical tourism with support of the South Kazakhstan administration and healthcare department. The patients feel good. Donors and recipients undergo outpatient treatment so far, the healthcare department reps said.

    Tags:
    Turkestan region Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!