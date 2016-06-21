8 injured in car crash involving ambulance in Astana city

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 8 people were injured in a road accident involving an ambulance and an Opel car in Astana city on early Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the accident happened at the intersection of Ualikhanov Street and Bogenbai Avenue at 5:00 a.m. local time.



The ambulance driver ran a red light and rammed into the Opel Vectra car. As a result of the collision, the ambulance with five people in it capsized. The Opel driver and two passengers traveling in the vehicle also sustained various injuries in the accident.



The police are investigating the incident.