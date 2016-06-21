  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    8 injured in car crash involving ambulance in Astana city

    10:30, 21 June 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 8 people were injured in a road accident involving an ambulance and an Opel car in Astana city on early Tuesday morning.

    According to reports, the accident happened at the intersection of Ualikhanov Street and Bogenbai Avenue at 5:00 a.m. local time.

    The ambulance driver ran a red light and rammed into the Opel Vectra car. As a result of the collision, the ambulance with five people in it capsized. The Opel driver and two passengers traveling in the vehicle also sustained various injuries in the accident.

    The police are investigating the incident.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Astana Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!