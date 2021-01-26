8 Kazakhstani regions remain in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 8 regions of Kazakhstan, namely, Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities, Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘red zone’ in terms of the spread of coronavirus infection as of January 26, 2021.

Karaganda region is in the ‘yellow region’ while the rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’.

As earlier reported, the ‘red zone’ imposes strict restrictions while the ‘green zone’ suggests easing of restrictive measures.