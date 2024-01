ASTANA. KAZINFORM 8 Kazakhstani athletes are named to take part in the 2018 IAAF Word Race Walking Team Championship that is set to take place on May 5-6 in the Chinese city of Taicang, Kazinform reports referring to the Kazakh Federation of Track and Field Athletics.

Men will compete in 20 km and 10 km race walking distances, while women will participate in 10 and 20 km race walk.