    8 killed in tragic car crash in Almaty region

    13:45, 24 March 2017
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A horrific road accident claimed lives of eight people in Almaty region tonight, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to local police, the accident happened on the Almaty-Kokpek-Koktal motorway in Yenbekshikazakh district. Eight people, including children, died as a result of the collision of Nissan Primera and Toyota Vista cars.

    A 7-year-old child miraculously survived the car crash and was hospitalized to the nearest hospital.

    An investigation is underway.

