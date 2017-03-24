8 killed in tragic car crash in Almaty region
13:45, 24 March 2017
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A horrific road accident claimed lives of eight people in Almaty region tonight, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to local police, the accident happened on the Almaty-Kokpek-Koktal motorway in Yenbekshikazakh district. Eight people, including children, died as a result of the collision of Nissan Primera and Toyota Vista cars.
A 7-year-old child miraculously survived the car crash and was hospitalized to the nearest hospital.
An investigation is underway.