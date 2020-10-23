  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    8 medical buses arrive in Amkola rgn

    14:21, 23 October 2020
    Photo: None
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – 8 bus mobile complexes have been delivered to Akmola region, Sulena Ilyasova, head of the regional health office, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Ilyasova, the off-road medical buses are set to head to the region’s districts. They have necessary equipment to provide medical checks to rural population, including to those need to undergo X-ray or ultrasound examination.

    Such medical buses make it convenient for rural people undergo examinations, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Notably, 24 domestically manufactured medical buses have been given to district hospitals of the four northern regions of the country.

    The bus includes 7 specialized rooms each equipped with digital devices, they are a reception room, GP’s zone, testing zone, pharmacy, functional testing zone, obstetrical-gynaecology’s room, and radiation diagnostics’ room.


    Tags:
    Akmola region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!