8 ministers of new cabinet appointed in Mongolia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In a plenary session, the Mongolian Parliament has appointed eight ministers of the Cabinet, MONTSAME reports.

In particular, the Parliament appointed Ch.Khurelbaatar as Minister of Finance, Ts.Nyamdorj as Minister of Justice and Home Affairs and S.Chinzorig as Minister of Labor and Social Protection late Wednesday.

During its morning and afternoon session, the Parliament appointed U.Enkhtuvshin as Deputy Prime Minister and G.Zandanshatar as Head of the Cabinet Secretariat, N.Tserenbat as Minister of Environment and Tourism, N.Enkhbold as Minister of Defense, and D.Tsogtbaatar as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

As such, eight Ministers of Prime Minister U.Khurelsukh's Cabinet have been appointed. Parliament meeting convenes on Thursday morning to discuss the profiles of the remaining seven ministerial candidates.