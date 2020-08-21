  • kz
    8 missing in southwest China landslide

    11:24, 21 August 2020
    CHENGDU. KAZINFORM - At least one was injured, and eight others went missing in a rain-triggered landslide in the city of Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, early Friday, according to the municipal emergency management bureau, Xinhua reports.

    The landslide, with a total volume of about 800,000 cubic meters, hit Zhonghai Village, Hanyuan County at about 3:50 a.m. Friday, causing traffic disruption on a provincial highway.

    Police, firefighters and emergency response forces have rushed to the scene and rescue work is under way.


