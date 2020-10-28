8 mobile medical units arrived in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 8 mobile medical units arrived in North Kazakhstan, the regional healthcare department reports.

The units will be distributed among the districts. There are some villages located 100-200 km away from the district centre. The health units will be delivered to such villages.

Each unit has 7 special cabinets.

The complex medical check-up of rural population is of great importance amid the pandemic. It will let detect infection sites and render necessary assistance.