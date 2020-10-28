  • kz
    8 mobile medical units arrived in N Kazakhstan

    17:06, 28 October 2020
    Photo: None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 8 mobile medical units arrived in North Kazakhstan, the regional healthcare department reports.

    The units will be distributed among the districts. There are some villages located 100-200 km away from the district centre. The health units will be delivered to such villages.

    Each unit has 7 special cabinets.

    The complex medical check-up of rural population is of great importance amid the pandemic. It will let detect infection sites and render necessary assistance.


