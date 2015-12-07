8 new investment projects to be launched in Kazakhstan in 2016

ASTANA. KAINFORM - 8 new investment projects totaling USD 104 million will be implemented in Kazakhstan in 2016, Deputy Chairman of the Board of "National Agency for Export and Investment "KAZNEX INVEST" JSC Kairat Karmanov informed.

"5 new investment projects with the participation of foreign investors and amounting to USD 43 million were launched in Kazakhstan in 2015. It allowed to create 260 thousand jobs. It is also planned to launch eight projects totaling USD 104 mln by the end of 2016, which will allow to create about 360 jobs," K. Karmanov told at the press conference in Astana.

In particular, it is planned to establish soft-drink business, and over USD 80 mln will be allocated for these purposes. Besides, production of paper, sanitary and hygienic products amounting to USD 10 mln will be launched as well. Moreover, a new type of cement production, which is USD 50 mln worth, will be started in Kazakhstan.

Presently, about 140 foreign investors are working in Kazakhstani processing sector. They implemented more than 150 projects totaling USD 6 bln and created over 20 thousand jobs.