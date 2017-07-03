  • kz
    8 people die in helicopter crash in Indonesia

    16:00, 03 July 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM All eight people on board a search-and-rescue helicopter which crashed in Indonesia's Central Java province at the weekend were killed, officials confirmed on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from WAM .

    According to Deutsche Presse-Agentur, DPA, Yusuf Latif, a spokesman for the National Search and Rescue Agency, said that all of the victims' bodies had been recovered and taken to a police hospital in Semarang.

    The Indonesian-made Dauphin AS365 crashed in a mountainous area of Gunung Butak in Temanggung district on Sunday as it flew to help evacuate tourists from the Dieng Plateau following a volcanic eruption.

    Latif said that four of the victims were from the navy and the other four were rescue workers, added DPA.

     

