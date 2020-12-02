  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    8 rural settlements in N Kazakhstan put under quarantine

    15:41, 02 December 2020
    Photo: None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 8 rural settlements in North Kazakhstan were put under quarantine in five districts due to coronavirus infections growth.

    As the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region reports, Bulayevo town has been closed since October 9. Petropavlovsk city, Beskol village and Taiynsha town were placed under quarantine on November 9.

    For the past 24 hours the region confirmed 107 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases, 66 of them were asymptomatic. 939 PCR tests were conducted at large for the last 24 hours.


    Tags:
    North Kazakhstan region Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!