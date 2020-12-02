8 rural settlements in N Kazakhstan put under quarantine

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 8 rural settlements in North Kazakhstan were put under quarantine in five districts due to coronavirus infections growth.

As the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region reports, Bulayevo town has been closed since October 9. Petropavlovsk city, Beskol village and Taiynsha town were placed under quarantine on November 9.

For the past 24 hours the region confirmed 107 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases, 66 of them were asymptomatic. 939 PCR tests were conducted at large for the last 24 hours.