    8 schoolchildren in Almaty city test positive for COVID-19

    17:17, 08 October 2020
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Eight schoolchildren have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Almaty city. All of them study in a remote mode from home since the beginning of the academic year, Deputy Head of Almaty Health Department Kairat Zhumanov said Thursday, Kazinform reports.

    According to Zhumanov, no COVID-19 cases have been registered among those schoolchildren who attend schools.

    Zhumanov revealed that the Almaty Health Department will look into the possibility to reopen schools only after the city sees stable decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

    «96% of schoolchildren in Almaty city study in a remote mode. Others (11,840 schoolchildren) attend classes at 133 schools where all sanitary requirements are observed,» he said at the press briefing.


