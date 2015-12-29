8 stabbed in California street fight

ANAHEIM. KAZINFORM - Police say that eight people were stabbed in a street fight early Sunday morning that appeared to be gang-related, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Sgt. Daron Wyatt of the Anaheim Police Department said the fight broke out at 1:20 a.m. The victims were taken to a local hospital. All eight victims were listed in stable condition. Wyatt said two of the victims were young women between the ages of 16 and 17, and one was a 45-year-old man. The others were in their late teens or early 20s. Wyatt says six suspects, including three men and three women, were arrested in connection with the incident. The suspects ranged in age from 17 to 24. Meanwhile, Bettie Jones, known in her Chicago neighborhood for her work with anti-violence community groups, was killed by police responding to a domestic disturbance just hours after she hosted family on Christmas Day. The fatal shooting of Jones, 55, and 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier, a college student visiting his father for the holiday, has raised further questions about a police department already under intense scrutiny. Grieving relatives and friends of the two victims gathered Sunday to remember them and criticize city officials who they said had once again failed residents. The shooting happened early Saturday morning at the small two-story home, where Jones lived in a ground-floor apartment and LeGrier's father in an upstairs unit. Police, who were responding to a 911 call made by LeGrier's father after an argument with his son, have released few details beyond a brief statement. Source: Arab News