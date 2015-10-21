8 thousand people employed in Mangystau since beginning of year

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - About 8 thousand people have been employed in Mangystau region since the beginning of the year, head of the department for coordination of employment and social programs of Mangystau region Gulmira Kalmuratova told.

"7969 people have been employed since the beginning of the year. 2870 people were employed to permanent and newly created jobs including those created within the sectoral programs on development of the regions and initiatives of business. 1224 people were employed to social jobs, 1239 graduates of vocational and higher education institutions were employed to jobs within the youth practice. 2636 people are involved in public paid work and seasonal jobs," she said.

Over the recent days the employment agency helped 436 people to find jobs.