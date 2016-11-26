8-year-old pianist from Mangistau wins PianoFestAlmaty

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - 8-year-old Amina Akshina from Mangistau won the 1st International Piano Contest PianoFestAlmaty this week.

Amina was awarded with the 1st degree diploma for stunning performance of Akhmet and Gaziza Zhubanov's piece at the two-day contest in Almaty city.



The PianoFestAlmaty was dated to the 25th anniversary of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the 1000th anniversary of Almaty city. It brought together 100 musicians aged 7-25 who delighted the audience with performance of musical pieces by international and Kazakh composers.







Oleg Marshev, a well-known pianist and professor at the Anton Bruckner University in Austria, was invited to judge the contest.



Amina's music teacher Lyubov Mityanina noted this is not the first time her talented student wins a music contest.



"She was the runner-up at the International contest "Zhas Talant" in Almaty city, was awarded the 1st degree diploma at the International internet contest in Moscow and won the 5th regional contest "Onerim-yelime," Mityanina said proudly.



