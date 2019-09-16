80,000 households still without power in Chiba 1 week after typhoon

CHIBA, Japan. KAZINFORM About 80,000 households were still without power in Chiba Prefecture on Monday, a week after Typhoon Faxai caused widespread blackouts across the region near Tokyo, KYODO reports.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. has said electricity could be restored to affected areas in the prefecture by Sept. 27, saying the outage has been prolonged due to worse-than-expected damage from the storm.

At its peak, about 935,000 households in Chiba and six other prefectures were without power, according to the utility.

On Monday, heavy rain fell in the southern part of the Boso Peninsula in Chiba, with the cities of Tateyama and Minamiboso issuing evacuation advisories to residents.

TEPCO and rescue workers warned of the danger of fires caused by short circuits or other issues in areas where power was restored.

In the city of Chiba, a man in his 80s was injured Sunday afternoon while escaping from his two-story wooden home that had caught fire a few hours after he turned the power back on, local firefighters said. The man had returned from a relative's house because his home was in an area suffering a power outage.

Faxai made landfall near the city of Chiba on Sept. 9, becoming one of the strongest recorded typhoons to hit the Kanto region of eastern Japan.